NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 600429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.21.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

