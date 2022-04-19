Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as C$33.06 and last traded at C$32.93, with a volume of 201919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.98.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

In related news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$490,918.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,102,111.12. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$263,206.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,415.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

