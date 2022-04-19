Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 3,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at $118,233,331.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,818 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.