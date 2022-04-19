Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 3,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 268,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Specifically, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,818. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $53,979,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after buying an additional 654,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

