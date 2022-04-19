Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $24.03. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 17,840 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

