Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading 5.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $39.69. 83,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,886,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

