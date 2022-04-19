Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oceaneering International traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.79. 6,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 875,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

