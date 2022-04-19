Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 7.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.42. 8,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,823,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.