Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Up 5.3% on Strong Earnings

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 83,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,886,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

