Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $28.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 93,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,556,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.97.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after purchasing an additional 320,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

