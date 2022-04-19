Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $24.03. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 17,840 shares trading hands.

AXTA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

