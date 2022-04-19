Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 8,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,823,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

