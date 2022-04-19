Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $82.75, but opened at $78.40. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 167,351 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

