Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oceaneering International traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 6,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 875,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Oceaneering International by 59.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Oceaneering International by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,332 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.