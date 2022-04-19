Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $28.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.28. 93,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,556,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTON. Macquarie reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.97.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.