Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expro Group traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 1,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 509,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

