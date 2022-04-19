PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $27.95. Scotiabank now has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. PBF Energy shares last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 11,006 shares trading hands.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

