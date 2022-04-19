Procter & Gamble (PG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $157.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.03. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.