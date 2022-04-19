Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 7996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -186.20%.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAND. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.37, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 139,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.