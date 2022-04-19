Herc (HRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRI opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.29. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Herc by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

