Union Pacific (UNP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Union Pacific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 82.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after buying an additional 137,955 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

