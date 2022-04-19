Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc stock opened at $148.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 193.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Herc by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Herc by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Herc by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.