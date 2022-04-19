Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY22 guidance at $8.65-9.35 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,693,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.