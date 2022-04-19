PPG Industries (PPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its Q1 guidance at $1.02-$1.20 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PPG opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.40. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 696.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

