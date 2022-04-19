Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,346,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after buying an additional 174,464 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 406.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 204,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 100,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,606,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.