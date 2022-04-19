Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

Shares of IIIN opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 104,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 42,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 543.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

