Genuine Parts (GPC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Genuine Parts to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.450-$7.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.45-7.60 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPC opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

