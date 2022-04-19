Philip Morris International (PM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $6.120-$6.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance at 6.57-6.75 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PM opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

