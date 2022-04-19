Danaher (DHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DHR opened at $275.07 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $238.32 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

