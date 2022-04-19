Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.30 to $7.25. The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.28. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 15,618 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLX. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $820.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.