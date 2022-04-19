TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $19.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 20787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $988.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.20.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

