State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $112.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. State Street traded as low as $73.12 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 12574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.