Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ichor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ichor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

