Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 245717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

