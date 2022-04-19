Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $108.11 and last traded at $108.90, with a volume of 12410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.79.

Specifically, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.37.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Etsy by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 21.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

