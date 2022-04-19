Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $112.25 and last traded at $114.01, with a volume of 44211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.36.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

