Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pentair traded as low as $51.80 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 2784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

