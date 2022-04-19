Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $842.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

