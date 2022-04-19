Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,082.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.77. Worldline has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $96.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

