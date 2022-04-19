Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Increases By 50.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. abrdn has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

