Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Increases By 50.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. abrdn has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $16.96.
About abrdn (Get Rating)
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.