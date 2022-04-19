Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $625.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as low as $453.95 and last traded at $454.03, with a volume of 99 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $472.61.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $707.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

