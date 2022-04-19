MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $113.77 and last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 1295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.
MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.
In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.45.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.
MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
