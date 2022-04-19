MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $113.77 and last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 1295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 119.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

