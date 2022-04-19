Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $6.30 to $7.25. The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.28. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 15,618 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLX. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $820.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.96.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

