Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.49, but opened at $24.05. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Delek US shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 1,550 shares.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,007 shares of company stock worth $6,335,460. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

