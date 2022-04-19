Short Interest in Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Grows By 49.9%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 874,100 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 583,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000.

PEAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

