Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 245717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock worth $418,137 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

