Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $625.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as low as $453.95 and last traded at $454.03, with a volume of 99 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $472.61.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $707.63.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,539,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.