MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $113.77 and last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 1295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.90.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.