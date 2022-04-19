ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($71.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.34) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,824.50.

Get ASOS alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.