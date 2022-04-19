América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 1734441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in América Móvil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. Research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

